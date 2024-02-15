Oil rises on weaker US dollar, IEA flags slower demand growth in 2024; Brent at $82/bbl
Both oil benchmark contracts lost more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, pressured by the rise in US crude inventories as refining dropped to its lowest levels since December 2022.
Oil prices rebounded from earlier losses on Thursday, February 15 on the back of a weak dollar, but an International Energy Agency (IEA) report flagging slowing demand growth this year and a larger-than-expected jump in US crude inventories capped gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started