Oil rises over 1% after OPEC+ agrees to 1 million bpd supply cut; Brent reaches $84/bbl
Crude oil extended gains ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on hopes members would agree on output cuts to stabilize global oil prices.
Oil prices rose by more than 1 per cent on Thursday, November 30 as the The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to output cuts approaching 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started