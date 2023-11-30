Oil prices rose by more than 1 per cent on Thursday, November 30 as the The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to output cuts approaching 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures for January gained 91 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $84.01 a barrel. The front-month Brent contract expires later on Thursday. The more liquid February contract was up 83 cents, or 1 per cent, at $83.71. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 81 cents, or about 1 per cent, to $78.67, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading lower by 0.89 per cent at ₹6,430 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,409 and ₹6,644 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,488 per barrel.

What's driving crude oil prices? -Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, who pump more than 40 per cent of the world's oil, held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 output amid concerns the market faces a potential surplus. Their output of some 43 million bpd already reflects cuts of about 5 million bpd aimed at supporting prices and stabilising the market.

Where are prices headed? Crude oil extended gains ahead of the OPEC+ meetings on hopes members would agree on output cuts to stabilize global oil prices. Crude oil prices also recovered after a better than expected US third quarter GDP data. The US GDP grew 5.2 per cent in the third quarter against previous estimates of 4.9 per cent.

However, an increase in the US crude oil inventories limited gains. As per official data, crude oil inventories build up of 1.6 million barrels in the last week was against expectations of a draw of 0.1 million barrels, said analysts.

''We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and OPEC+ meetings. Crude oil is having support at $76.85–76.10 and resistance is at $78.50-79.20. In INR crude oil has support at ₹6,390-6,320 while resistance is at ₹6,580-6,640,'' said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

