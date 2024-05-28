Oil rises over $1 after US dollar weakens to 1-week low, OPEC+ likely to hold supply cuts; Brent hits $84/bbl
Oil extended a more than one per cent rise in trade on Monday that was muted due to the US holiday. Weaker US dollar and OPEC+ policy decision served as key upside drivers
Crude oil prices rose by more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, May 28, on the expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will maintain the current crude supply curbs, while a weaker US dollar made the commodity more attractive to holders of other currencies.
