Oil rises over $1 on tighter supply, stays on track for 3rd monthly gain ahead of OPEC decision; Brent hits $87
Crude oil prices rose by more than $1 per barrel as investors anticipated tighter supplies given the producer alliance is widely expected to stay the course on its current production cuts.
International crude oil prices rebounded and rose by more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, March 28, after falling for two consecutive sessions ahead of the policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Investors anticipated tighter supplies given the producer alliance is widely expected to stay the course on its current production cuts.
