Oil scores biggest monthly gain since January 2022 on Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts; Brent climbs above $85/bbl3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The multi-month gain rally comes ahead of the voluntary output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia which will come into effect from August 1.
Oil prices rallied to a fresh three-month high on July 31 and recorded their steepest monthly gains since January 2022, supported by signs of tightening global supply and rising demand through the rest of this year. This comes ahead of the voluntary output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia which will come into effect from August 1. The rally was also triggered due to expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten the global supply even further.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×