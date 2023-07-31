Oil prices rallied to a fresh three-month high on July 31 and recorded their steepest monthly gains since January 2022, supported by signs of tightening global supply and rising demand through the rest of this year. This comes ahead of the voluntary output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia which will come into effect from August 1. The rally was also triggered due to expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten the global supply even further.

