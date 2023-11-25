Oil scores first weekly gain in 5 weeks ahead of OPEC+ policy decision; Brent settles lower at $80/bbl
Both oil contracts had their first weekly gain in five weeks as OPEC+ prepares for its meeting that will have output cuts high on the agenda
Oil prices declined in the previous session after the release of some hostages in Gaza reduced the geopolitical risk premium, but prices notched their first week of gains in over a month ahead of next week's output policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies (OPEC+)
