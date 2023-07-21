Oil set for fourth straight week of gains amid tightening supply; Brent at $80/bbl2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.34 per cent at ₹6,294 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,230 and ₹6,308 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices rose over one per cent on Friday, July 21, buoyed by growing evidence of supply shortages in the coming months and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine that could further hit supplies.
