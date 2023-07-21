Brent crude futures rose 90 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $80.54 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 97 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $76.62 a barrel. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.34 per cent at ₹6,294 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,230 and ₹6,308 per bbl during the session so far, compared to their previous close of ₹6,211 per bbl.