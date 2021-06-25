Oil extended gains Friday and is headed for the longest winning streak since December on improving demand and tightening supply.

Futures in New York rose as much as 1.2% and are on track to increase more than 3% this week, for the fifth straight weekly advance. Global benchmark Brent is at the highest level since October 2018. Demand continues to rebound while the market expects output will only get a modest increase from the OPEC+ alliance, which meets next week to discuss supply policy.

“It’s very unlikely, at least from my perspective, that they are going to go flood the market with crude, open up all the spigots and collapse the price," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Stockpiles are draining rapidly as fuel consumption rebounds in key regions including the U.S. and Europe. At the same time, the prospect of an imminent surge of Iranian oil is diminishing as talks to revive a nuclear deal drag on. The increasingly bullish picture is helping to fan speculation that Brent may eventually return to $100 a barrel.

Oil also got support from a broader rally as stocks headed toward their best week since April and the dollar retreated. The S&P 500 benchmark hit a fresh record Friday.

Gasoline futures slid as much as 3.9% after the Supreme Court announced Friday that the Environmental Protection Agency has wide latitude to exempt refineries from federal mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel. The decision marks a victory for oil companies that have sought a break from the requirements, arguing that costs have skyrocketed in the recent months.

“It’s just a pure benefit for the refiners and that’s about it," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased an estimate for 2021 global demand for crude by 200,000 barrels per day, with the majority of that gain coming from China. U.S. demand would stay strong until September, the report said.

Major consumers like India are urging the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to return more of the output they shuttered during the pandemic. While the Saudis say they’re wary of oil’s inflationary threat to the economy, Riyadh has signaled it will move cautiously.

“Sentiment and price momentum remain extremely positive" for crude, said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. There’s “growing pressure on OPEC+" to intervene, he said.

Russia is considering making a proposal that OPEC+ boost output, and delegates say a hike is being informally discussed. The average gain forecast by analysts was for about 550,000 barrels a day -- barely a quarter of the global supply deficit that the alliance anticipates during August.

“This expansion of supply is by no means likely to throw the market off track," said Weinberg. “If anything, it will not even be enough."

