Oil prices rose around one per cent in the previous session on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but posted a weekly loss over a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about delayed US interest rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation.

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66. For the week, Brent declined 0.8 per cent, while WTI dropped more than one per cent. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures settled 0.04 per cent higher at ₹7,190 after hitting an intra day high of ₹7,322 on the multi commodity exchange.

more to come

