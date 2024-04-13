Active Stocks
Oil settles 1% higher on Middle East crisis yet posts weekly loss on bearish demand outlook; Brent at $90/bbl

Written By Nikita Prasad

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66

Oil prices rose around one per cent in the previous session on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but posted a weekly loss over a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about delayed US interest rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation.

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66. For the week, Brent declined 0.8 per cent, while WTI dropped more than one per cent. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures settled 0.04 per cent higher at 7,190 after hitting an intra day high of 7,322 on the multi commodity exchange.

 

 

 

 

more to come

 

 

 

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 06:35 PM IST
