Oil settles 1% higher on Middle East crisis yet posts weekly loss on bearish demand outlook; Brent at $90/bbl
Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66
Oil prices rose around one per cent in the previous session on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but posted a weekly loss over a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about delayed US interest rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started