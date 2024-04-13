Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil settles 1% higher on Middle East crisis yet posts weekly loss on bearish demand outlook; Brent at $90/bbl

Oil settles 1% higher on Middle East crisis yet posts weekly loss on bearish demand outlook; Brent at $90/bbl

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel

Oil prices rose around one per cent in the previous session on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but posted a weekly loss over a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about delayed US interest rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation.

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 64 cents to $85.66. For the week, Brent declined 0.8 per cent, while WTI dropped more than one per cent. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures settled 0.04 per cent higher at 7,190 after hitting an intra day high of 7,322 on the multi commodity exchange.

more to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.