Oil settles at 2-month high on US macro data; Brent, WTI score biggest weekly gain since Israel-Hamas war
Both oil benchmarks made weekly gains of more than six per cent, marking their biggest weekly increase since the week ending October 13 after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
Oil prices rose for a second week in a row and settled at their highest in nearly two months on Friday, January 26, as positive US economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted global demand expectations, while Middle East supply concerns added support to price rise.
