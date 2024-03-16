Active Stocks
Oil settles near 4-month high, logs 3% weekly gain on IEA demand forecast, Ukraine attack; Brent at $83/bbl

Written By Nikita Prasad

Benchmark Brent crude last traded near $85 a barrel, after advancing 4.3 per cent over the previous two sessions and reaching the highest level since November on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)

Oil prices declined on Friday, March 16, a day after topping the $85 per barrel-mark for the first time since November, but prices settled almost three per cent higher for the week on higher demand from US refiners and the oil demand projections for 2024 by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Benchmark Brent crude last traded near $85 a barrel, after advancing 4.3 per cent over the previous two sessions and reaching the highest level since November on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 17 cents or 0.21 per cent to $81.09.

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 07:51 PM IST
