Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil settles near 4-month high, logs 3% weekly gain on IEA demand forecast, Ukraine attack; Brent at $83/bbl

Oil settles near 4-month high, logs 3% weekly gain on IEA demand forecast, Ukraine attack; Brent at $83/bbl

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • Benchmark Brent crude last traded near $85 a barrel, after advancing 4.3 per cent over the previous two sessions and reaching the highest level since November on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Oil prices declined on Friday, March 16, a day after topping the $85 per barrel-mark for the first time since November, but prices settled almost three per cent higher for the week on higher demand from US refiners and the oil demand projections for 2024 by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Benchmark Brent crude last traded near $85 a barrel, after advancing 4.3 per cent over the previous two sessions and reaching the highest level since November on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 17 cents or 0.21 per cent to $81.09.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.