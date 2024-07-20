Oil settles at one-month low; sheds over $2 led by firm US dollar, Gaza ceasefire hopes: Brent down 2% to $82/bbl

  • Brent crude prices settled down $2.48, or 2.9%, to $82.63 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped $2.69, or 3.3%, to $80.13.

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters
International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

International crude oil prices settled over $2 lower in the previous session at their lowest level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in Gaza. A strengthened US dollar drove values down further.

Brent crude prices settled down $2.48, or 2.9 per cent, to $82.63 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped $2.69, or 3.3 per cent, to $80.13.


What's weighing on crude oil prices?

-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a long-sought ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was within sight. "I believe we're inside the 10-yard line and driving toward the goal line in getting an agreement that would produce a ceasefire, get the hostages home and put us on a better track to trying to build lasting peace and stability," said Blinken.

-The war in Gaza has led investors to price in a risk premium when trading oil, as tensions threaten global supplies. If a ceasefire is reached, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels could ease their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, since the group declared the attacks in support of Hamas.

"Geopolitics is starting to ease just a little bit so that ought to work in our favor, following the news of this ceasefire," said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics.

The United Nations' highest court said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible, further buoying hopes of an end to the conflict.

The U.S. dollar index climbed after stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. labor market and manufacturing this week, pressuring oil prices, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

A stronger U.S. currency dampens demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers holding other currencies.

Chinese officials acknowledged the sweeping list of economic goals reemphasized at the end of a Communist Party meeting this week contained "many complex contradictions", pointing to a bumpy road for policy implementation.

China's economy grew by a slower-than-expected 4.7% in the second quarter, official data showed, sparking concerns over its demand for oil.

Lending some support to prices, energy services firm Baker Hughes said oil rigs fell by one to 477 this week, their lowest since December 2021.

A global tech outage disrupted operations in multiple industries, with airlines halting flights, some broadcasters going off air and sectors from banking to healthcare hit by system problems.

Meanwhile, two large oil tankers were on fire after colliding near Singapore.

Singapore is Asia's biggest oil trading hub and the world's largest bunkering port. Its surrounding waters are vital trade waterways between Asia and Europe and the Middle East and among the busiest global sea lanes.

 

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 09:22 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesOil settles at one-month low; sheds over $2 led by firm US dollar, Gaza ceasefire hopes: Brent down 2% to $82/bbl

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue