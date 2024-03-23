Oil settles flat on the week over Gaza ceasefire possibility, stronger US dollar; Brent sticks at $85/bbl
Brent futures for May delivery settled at $85.43, losing 35 cents, while US crude settled at $80.63 a barrel, falling 44 cents.
Crude oil prices declined in the previous session and settled flat on the week over the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza and a stronger US dollar. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he believed talks in Qatar could reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
