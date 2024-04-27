Oil prices settled higher in the previous session, garnering support from tensions in the Middle East, but a US strong dollar and US inflation data faded hopes that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon, limiting gains in crude prices. Nevertheless, oil supply concerns supported prices as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $89.50 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 28 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $83.85 per barrel.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author