Oil settles higher on Middle East supply woes, US inflation data limits gains; Brent at $89/bbl
Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $89.50 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 28 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $83.85 per barrel.
Oil prices settled higher in the previous session, garnering support from tensions in the Middle East, but a US strong dollar and US inflation data faded hopes that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon, limiting gains in crude prices. Nevertheless, oil supply concerns supported prices as tensions continue in the Middle East.
