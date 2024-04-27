Hello User
Oil settles higher on Middle East supply woes, US inflation data limits gains; Brent at $89/bbl

Oil settles higher on Middle East supply woes, US inflation data limits gains; Brent at $89/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $89.50 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 28 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $83.85 per barrel.

Cheap crude oil imports from Russia aided the rise in margins

Oil prices settled higher in the previous session, garnering support from tensions in the Middle East, but a US strong dollar and US inflation data faded hopes that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon, limiting gains in crude prices. Nevertheless, oil supply concerns supported prices as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $89.50 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 28 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $83.85 per barrel.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
