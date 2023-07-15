Oil settles on 3rd straight weekly gain after hitting 3-month high; check key triggers for crude next week2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Brent crude breached the $80 per barrel-mark for the first time since May over growth optimism and tighter market. Oil prices have rallied by around 12 per cent in the last two weeks.
Even after falling more than a dollar a barrel in the previous session, crude oil benchmarks recorded their their-straight weekly gain as the dollar strengthened and oil traders booked profits from a strong rally fueled by softer US inflation. Last week, oil had been on a record-gaining streak as prices hit nearly three-month highs. Global oil benchmark Brent hovered above the $80 per barrel-mark after US inflation data implied rate-hike cycle could be nearing an end in the world's biggest economy.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×