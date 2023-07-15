Brent crude futures settled at $79.87 per barrel, down $1.49, or 1.8 per cent on July 14, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.47, or 1.9 per cent, to settle at $75.42 a barrel. The futures contract structure of the global benchmark Brent indicates the market is tightening and that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) could be succeeding in its aim to support the market.