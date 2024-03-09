Oil sheds 1%, posts weekly loss on soft China demand even as OPEC extends supply cuts; Brent back to $82/bbl
Oil prices did not rise enough after OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia extended the voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter
Oil prices declined by one per cent in the previous session and reported a weekly loss as markets remained wary of soft Chinese demand even as producer group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extended supply cuts. Earlier this week, China set an economic growth target for 2024 of around five per cent, which several analysts say is ambitious without much stimulus.
