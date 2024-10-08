Oil sheds 5% over possible ceasefire in Lebanon after Israel-Iran war stokes supply fears, Brent drops to $77

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Oct 2024, 10:54 PM IST
A CNOOC oil exploration platform is pictured in the Bohai Sea off the east coast of China in this undated photo. Shares of Cnooc Ltd. rose for a fourth day after China's third-largest oil company dropped its $18.5 billion cash bid for Unocal Corp., which some investors considered too expensive. Source: Ding Jianzhou/Imaginechina via Bloomberg News
Oil plunged as China’s top economic planner ended a highly anticipated briefing on Tuesday without new stimulus measures, sparking a risk-off mood across markets.

Global benchmark Brent crude lost as much as 5.6%, snapping a five-day rally, while West Texas Intermediate retreated as much as 5.8%. China’s National Development and Reform Commission said it’s confident the country will reach its economic targets this year, but the lack of new spending disappointed investors.

“If oil prices do end lower today, it will probably be because of China, not the Mideast,” said Thierry Wizman, global foreign exchange and rates strategist at Macquarie. “The disappointment — for traders expecting to see new fiscal spending — is what has tamped down on most commodity prices today.”

Still, the oil market remains susceptible to a flare-up in the Middle East. Traders are watching for Israel’s retaliation against Iran following a missile attack last week, which raised concerns over an all-out war.

Iron ore and base metals slumped following the NDRC’s comments, and Hong Kong shares had their worst day since 2008, falling almost 10%. Chinese officials said that they would speed up spending while largely reiterating plans to boost investment.

Oil demand from China, the world’s top crude importer, has been a major cause for concern among investors, and prices slumped in the third quarter largely due to those worries.

With crude rallying more than $7 a barrel since Iran first launched missiles at Israel, some investors are also likely booking profits as markets await new developments, traders said.

“After the recent massive rally, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some profit-taking,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “Geopolitical premiums tend to fade as fewer headlines emerge, even when underlying risks remain present.”

Israel, meanwhile, escalated fighting against Iran-backed groups, keeping the market on edge. On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said a fourth army division is being deployed into Lebanon a week after the start of a ground operation against Hezbollah, and that about 135 projectiles were fired by the Iran-backed militia into Israel.

The Middle East accounts for a third of global crude supply, and President Joe Biden has sought to discourage Israel from attacking Tehran’s oil fields. Israel’s defense minister is set to travel to Washington as the country weighs how to respond to Iran’s attack.

A gauge of implied volatility for Brent remains near the highest in a year. There’s been a deluge of call options — which profits buyers when futures gain — and prices have also closed above some key long-term moving averages.

“In the short term, the risk is for higher prices,” Pierre Andurand, founder of Andurand Capital Management, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. While speculative net bets on rising Brent prices are near record lows, “we have lots of supply risks potentially in Iran,” he added.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:54 PM IST
