Oil sheds China demand worries, gains 1% on weaker US dollar & drop in stockpiles; Brent nears $85/bbl

Crude oil prices climbed about one per cent on Wednesday, July 17, on a bigger-than-expected weekly drop in US crude stockpiles. A weaker US dollar against other currencies overshadowed signs of lower economic growth in China.

Brent futures rose 96 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $84.69 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.36, or 1.7 per cent, to $82.12. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures last traded 1.95 per cent higher at ₹6,911 per barrel on the muti-commodity exchange (MCX). On Tuesday, Brent closed at its lowest since June 14, and WTI at its lowest since June 21.

What's driving crude oil prices? -The premium of Brent over WTI narrowed to around $3.82 a barrel, its lowest since October. That narrowing spread means energy firms have less reason to spend money to send ships to the U.S. to pick up crude for export.

-In the US, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled 4.9 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ended July 12. That compares with a drop of 4.4 million barrels in a report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade group.

-In US refining news, the diesel and 321 crack spreads, which measure refining profit margins, fell to their lowest levels since December 2021 and January 2024, respectively. A weaker US dollar also helped support oil prices after it fell to a 17-week low against a basket of other major currencies.

A weaker dollar can boost demand for oil by making greenback-denominated commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. Rising geopolitical risk tensions in the Middle East and Europe, which could continue to fuel risks, also supported crude prices.