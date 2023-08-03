Oil shoots higher after Saudi extends 1 million bpd output cuts till September; Brent at $84/bbl1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 2.15 per cent at ₹6,697 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,518 and ₹6,714 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices snapped its tow-day losing streak and jumped higher on August 3 after Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary one million barrel per day (bpd) output cut by another month to the end of September.
