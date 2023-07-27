Oil shrugs off Fed rate hike impact, rises over 2% on tighter supply; Brent tops April peak of $84/bbl-mark3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Crude has posted four consecutive weekly gains on an expected tightening of supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies known as OPEC+, as well as some involuntary outages.
Oil prices climbed over two per cent on July 27, shrugging off previous sessions' US Federal Reserve rate hike impact, with Brent crude topping $84 a barrel for the first time since April on tightening supply. Crude has posted four consecutive weekly gains on an expected tightening of supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies known as OPEC+, as well as some involuntary outages. Renewed bullishness on the outlook for Chinese demand and global growth also supported the fresh rise in prices.
