Oil sits 2% lower after China data fuels demand concerns amid US Fed rate cut hopes; Brent slips below $80/bbl

Oil prices settled down nearly 2% on Friday, little changed on the week with Brent crude below $80 a barrel, as investors tempered expectations of demand growth from top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.7%, to settle at $79.68 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.51, or 1.9%, to $76.65.

Last week, Brent crude ended at $79.66 a barrel and WTI closed at $76.84

On Thursday, data from China showed its economy lost momentum in July, with new home prices falling at the fastest pace in nine years, industrial output slowing and unemployment rising.

That has stoked worries among traders about a slump in demand from the top oil importer, where refineries sharply cut crude processing rates last month on tepid fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday cut its forecast for this year's oil demand growth, citing softness in China. The Paris-based International Energy Agency also cited weak demand in China when it slashed its 2025 forecasts on Tuesday.

