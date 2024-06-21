Oil sits at 7-week high on robust demand outlook, Brent up 5% in June: How to place bullish bets on MCX crude?
Brent crude futures and US WTI were up about four per cent for a second week in a row continuing the bullish momenum picked up in mid-June
International crude oil prices were on track for a second straight weekly gain while holding near a seven-week high on Friday, June 21, as the oil market balanced signs of improving US demand and falling oil and fuel inventories compared to a stronger US dollar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started