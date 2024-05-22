Oil slides for third straight session on high US Fed rate outlook, weaker demand; Brent sticks to $82/bbl
Brent still sticks to its $82 per barrel-mark. Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, freeing up funds that could boost economic growth and oil demand.
Crude oil prices declined nearly one per cent on Wednesday, May 22, retreating for a third straight day on expectations that US interest rate cuts might be delayed due to sustained inflation, a move that could weaken the oil demand.
