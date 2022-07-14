For India, the upside of falling global crude prices3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:34 AM IST
Falling prices on fears of a global recession could help offset inflationary risks
NEW DELHI : Falling crude oil prices on fears of an impending global recession could help offset inflationary risks in the economy, arrest the rupee’s free fall, boost corporate margins and slow the pace of interest rate hikes, analysts said.