For India, the upside of falling global crude prices

On Wednesday, US inflation quickened to 9.1%, the fastest pace in 41 years, setting the Federal Reserve on track for another big interest-rate hike later this month. “The major positive development from India’s economic and market perspective is the crash in Brent crude to below $100 for the first time since 22 March. The bulls are likely to latch on to this good news," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Brent had seen closing highs of $127.18 a barrel last month, and its decline to sub-$100 levels is a key positive.