Oil slips 1% after IMF warning on growth

“Both WTI and Brent crude traded lower as IMF warning of slowing economic growth in major global economies in 2023 weighed on demand outlook," said a report by Kotak Securities. Further, slowing manufacturing data from China has accentuated the demand fears. Chinese manufacturing activity witnessed a contraction for a fifth straight month in December, amid rising covid-19 cases in the country. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 49.0 in December, weaker than last month’s reading of 49.4. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. China’s manufacturing sector is a major indicator for the economic condition of the country, as it is related to the country’s massive exports. Production slowed substantially in 2022 amid strict zero covid policy and the surge in covid cases later in the year.

