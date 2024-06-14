Oil slips on profit booking, IEA's supply glut projection
Higher supplies would upend the current Opec and allies' market management strategy, which has implemented production cuts at support prices.
New Delhi: International crude oil prices fell on Friday as traders booked profits after a largely positive trend during the week. The International Energy Agency's projection of a massive supply glut by 2030 may also have weighed on prices, analysts said.
