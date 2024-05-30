Oil snaps 3-day winning streak, crashes 2% on poor US demand; Brent drops 6% in May ahead of OPEC+ verdict
Both oil benchmarks are headed for monthly losses, with Brent futures on track for a decline of over six per cent from last month, while WTI was poised for a slide exceeding 4.5 per cent.
Crude oil prices snapped their three-day winning streak and crashed nearly two per cent on Thursday, May 30, after the US government reported weak fuel demand and a surprise jump in gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles. The downtrend comes ahead of the output policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) due on June 2.
