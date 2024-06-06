Oil snaps 5-day losing streak after ECB cuts interest rates, US Fed in focus; Brent rises over $1 to near $80/bbl
Brent crude futures were up $1.07 or 1.36% at $79.48 a barrel
Crude oil prices snapped their five-day losing streak and edged higher on Thursday, June 6, after the European Central Bank (ECB) led the way to cut interest rates for the first time in roughly five years, and Denmark's central bank followed with its own interest rate cut. The US Federal Reserve is now in focus as investors keenly eye its upcoming policy decision and have priced in a rate cut in September.
