Oil snaps Israel-Hamas conflict-induced rally, slides over $1 on demand concerns; Brent eases to $86/bbl
Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 in the previous session as the clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, according to news agency Reuters.
Oil prices oil fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, October 10, snapping the previous session's rally where they rose 5 per cent, as traders focused on demand levels but still cautious as they watched for potential supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
