-OPEC’s crude production plunged by the most in three years as Saudi Arabia implemented a deeper cutback in a bid to shore up global markets. The output plunged by 900,000 barrels a day last month to an average of 27.79 million a day, according to a Bloomberg survey. This is the biggest reduction since the group and its allies slashed supplies during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}