Oil soars more than $5 per barrel, jolted by surprise OPEC+ output cuts1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:30 AM IST
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced a production cut of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday
Oil prices jumped more than $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.
