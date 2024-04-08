Oil stabilises after surging over 4% last week; brent crude at $91.01/bbl
At 13:35 GMT, Brent crude futures showed a decrease of 16 cents, or 0.2%, standing at $91.01 per barrel.
The global oil benchmark Brent stabilized above $91 per barrel on Monday, paring back initial declines triggered by Israel's withdrawal of additional troops from Gaza and its commitment to new discussions regarding a potential ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.
