Oil stabilizes after expected OPEC+ cut extension, Brent crude at $83.74/bbl
Brent futures saw a modest increase of 19 cents, reaching $83.74 per barrel at 1422 GMT, following a 2.4% increase the previous week. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices rose by 6 cents to $80.03 per barrel, building on a 4.6% gain from the previous week.
Oil prices remained relatively stable on Monday, following the anticipated decision by the OPEC+ producer group to extend voluntary output cuts until the middle of the year.
