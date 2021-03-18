Oil steadies below $65 after capping the worst run in six months

Oil’s surge in 2021 has hit a soft patch this week. Despite substantial OPEC+ output cuts and Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs that have fed the narrative of a tightening market as the pandemic ebbs, prices have wavered as the demand rebound continues to be patchy and supply risks linger. Should prices end lower on Thursday that would be the longest losing run for WTI in over a year.

