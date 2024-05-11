Oil suffers weekly loss on stronger US dollar, record-high Fed rates; Brent sticks to $82/bbl
Brent crude futures settled at $82.79 a barrel, down $1.09, or 1.3 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $78.26 a barrel, down $1.00, or 1.3 per cent.
Oil prices fell by nearly $1 a barrel on Friday as comments from U.S. central bank officials indicated higher-for-longer interest rates, which could hinder demand from the world's largest crude consumers.
