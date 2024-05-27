Oil surges ahead of inflation data after lacklustre week; brent crude at $82.88/bbl
The Brent crude contract rose by 76 cents to $82.88 per barrel by 1411 GMT, while the more active August contract increased by 80 cents to $82.64. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 78 cents to $78.50.
Oil prices saw a slight increase in subdued trading due to public holidays in Britain and the United States. This followed a week marked by concerns over U.S. interest rates amidst persistent inflation.
