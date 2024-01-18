Oil ticks higher after IEA, OPEC global demand forecasts; MCX crude up 3%, Brent at $78/bbl
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a January 19 expiry, was last trading 2.96 per cent higher at ₹6,149 per bbl
Oil prices rose on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) joined producer group OPEC in forecasting strong growth in global oil demand and as cold winter weather disrupted US crude output while the government reported a big weekly draw in crude inventories.
