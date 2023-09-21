comScore
Oil ticks higher after Russia fuel export ban, US Fed, BoE decisions weighs on market; Brent at $93/bbl

 1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.13 per cent at ₹7,485 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,353 and ₹7,570 per bbl during the session so far

Brent futures for November delivery rose 6 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.59

Oil prices ticked slightly higher in choppy trading on Thursday, September 21, rising as much as $1 per barrel after a Russian ban on fuel exports snapped focus away from Western economic headwinds that had dropped prices $1 per barrel early in the session. Gains were capped as global central banks signalled continuing tight policy.

Brent futures for November delivery rose 6 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $93.59. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 36 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $90.02. Both benchmarks had both risen and fallen more than $1 earlier on Thursday.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.13 per cent at 7,485 per bbl, having swung between 7,353 and 7,570 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,475 per barrel.

Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states with immediate effect in order to stabilize the domestic fuel market, the government said on Thursday.

 

MORE TO COME…

