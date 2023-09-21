Oil ticks higher after Russia fuel export ban, US Fed, BoE decisions weighs on market; Brent at $93/bbl1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.13 per cent at ₹7,485 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,353 and ₹7,570 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices ticked slightly higher in choppy trading on Thursday, September 21, rising as much as $1 per barrel after a Russian ban on fuel exports snapped focus away from Western economic headwinds that had dropped prices $1 per barrel early in the session. Gains were capped as global central banks signalled continuing tight policy.
