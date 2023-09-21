Hello User
Oil ticks higher after Russia fuel export ban, US Fed, BoE decisions weighs on market; Brent at $93/bbl

Oil ticks higher after Russia fuel export ban, US Fed, BoE decisions weighs on market; Brent at $93/bbl

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.13 per cent at 7,485 per bbl, having swung between 7,353 and 7,570 per bbl during the session so far

Brent futures for November delivery rose 6 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.59

Oil prices ticked slightly higher in choppy trading on Thursday, September 21, rising as much as $1 per barrel after a Russian ban on fuel exports snapped focus away from Western economic headwinds that had dropped prices $1 per barrel early in the session. Gains were capped as global central banks signalled continuing tight policy.

Brent futures for November delivery rose 6 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $93.59. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 36 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $90.02. Both benchmarks had both risen and fallen more than $1 earlier on Thursday.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.13 per cent at 7,485 per bbl, having swung between 7,353 and 7,570 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,475 per barrel.

Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states with immediate effect in order to stabilize the domestic fuel market, the government said on Thursday.

MORE TO COME…

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
