Oil ticks higher ahead of Biden's Israel trip as traders await pause on escalation of war; Brent at $90/bbl
Concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict drove big gains in both oil benchmarks last week. Global benchmark Brent gained 7.5 per cent in its largest weekly gain since February
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, October 17, ahead of a trip by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East that is likely to involve balancing support for Israel with trying to prevent any regional escalation of its war with Hamas. Biden's visit to Israel tomorrow will seek to balance showing support for Israel's war on Hamas and trying to rally Arab states to help prevent a regional conflict.
