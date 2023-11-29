Oil ticks higher ahead of OPEC+ policy decision as Black Sea storm disrupts exports; Brent at $82/bbl
Both oil benchmarks rose about 2 per cent in the previous session as the market anticipated that OPEC would extend or deepen supply cuts.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, November 29, as investors turned their attention to the output policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), while supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea combined with lower US inventories to drive buying.
