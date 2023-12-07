Oil ticks higher from six-month low over concerns of weak economic outlook; Brent at $74/bbl
In the previous session the market was spooked by data showing US output remains near record highs even though crude inventories declined.
Oil prices reclaimed some ground on Thursday, December 7, after tumbling to a six-month low the previous day, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand in the United States and China. In the previous session the oil market was spooked by data showing US output remains near record highs even though crude inventories declined
